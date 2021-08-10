BJP’s Kulgam leader, his wife shot dead at rented home in Anantnag

Anantnag: The district president of BJP’s Kissan Morcha in Kulgam and his wife were shot dead at their rented accommodation here in Lal Chowk area of Anantnag district late Monday afternoon.

The slain politician, also a Sarpanch, has been identified as Ghulam Rasool Dar, son of late Ghulam Hassan, a resident of Redwini Bala area of Kulgam district.

“His wife has been identified as Jawahra Begum,” a senior police official from Anantnag said.

The incident took place at around 3:30 PM Monday afternoon, here in the Old-Eidgah area of Lal Chowk in main town Anantnag. The police official told Kashmir Reader that unidentified militants barged into the rented accommodation of Dar and opened indiscriminate fire on him as well as his wife.

“The two of them succumbed on the spot. They were taken to the nearby district hospital and there they were declared brought dead,” the police official said, adding that Dar had been living in Anantnag, for security reasons, for a while now.

Local sources told Kashmir Reader that Dar worked in the veterinary department before contesting panchayat elections and being elected as a Sarpanch. “This was his second marriage and his wife’s as well. The two of them had no kids together,” a local source told Kashmir Reader.

Following the incident, a contingent of government forces reached the spot and cordoned off the area. Searches were carried out to try and nab the attackers, who had fled after the shootout.

“A case has been registered and investigation has been taken up in this regard,” the police official said.

Meanwhile, former chief ministers of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, Omar Abdullah of National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP, were quick to condemn the killings in Anantnag. Both of them took to micro-blogging site Twitter and expressed grief and horror over these killings.

BJP leader from Jammu, Ravinder Raina, also condemned the killing and blamed Pakistan for the bloodshed. He praised Dar for carrying the tri-color on August 5, the second anniversary of the scrapping of article-370.

This is the third such incident where women have been targeted by unidentified gunmen. On June 27, two women – the wife and daughter of a policeman – were killed along with the cop in Hariparigam village of police district Awantipora.

Also, the wife and the daughter of a policeman were seriously wounded after being fired upon by gunmen on July 20 in Verinag area of Anantnag district.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print