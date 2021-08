Srinagar:Police on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old youth at Lal Chowk Srinagar and said that two grenades were recovered from his possession.

A police officer identified him as Adil Farooq Bhat son of Farooq Ahmad Bhat of Khrew Pampore.

“Two live hand grenades were recovered from his bag,” the officer said, adding, “He is being interrogated and further investigations are underway,” the officer said. (GNS)

