Youth Goes Missing In Bijbhera, Family Lodge Report with Police

Anantnag: A family from Bijbhera area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday lodged a missing report with police, stating that their 23-year-old son has missing since August 6, officials said.

“Today one Abdul Hamid Bhat son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat of Veeri Biibehara reported in police station Bijbhera along with written application, mentioning therein that his son namely Rayees Ahmad Bhat aged about 23/24 years, qualification BA is missing, since 6 August 2021,” a police official said .

As per the missing report, Rayees is working “shopkeeper/media person”. “Further verification into the matter is going on,” the official added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print