Three die of Covid in JK with 122 fresh cases detected

Srinagar: Three Covid related deaths each were reported from Srinagar, Udhampur, Rajouri during the last 24 hours in JK while 122 fresh Covid cases were detected in this period, the official daily bulletin reported on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 79 were reported in Kashmir Division and 43 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Srinagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases, with 29, while Jammu district reported 9 new cases.

The bulletin added that 129 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 47 from Jammu Division and 82 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1400 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 29 new cases and currently has 344 active cases, with 29 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 9 new cases and currently has 109 active cases, with 19 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 15 new cases and currently has 83 active cases, with 11 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 6 new cases and currently has 51 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 3 new cases and currently has 39 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 1 new case and has 30 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 4 new cases and has 51 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 8 new cases and has 75 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 4 new cases and has 34 active cases with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 6 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 9 new cases, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 6, Doda 11, Kathua 2, Kishtwar 10, Samba zero, Poonch 2, Ramban 0, and Reasi 0.

