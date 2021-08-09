Leopard caught in Balhama area on Srinagar outskirts

Pampore: The Wildlife Department Range Khrew on Sunday morning caught a leopard in Balhama area of Srinagar district.
Officials told Kashmir Reader that a leopard was captured alive by a team of wildlife experts and other staffers from Range Office Khrew at Balhama area of Panthachowk in Srinagar district.
Wildlife Range Officer Khrew Khursheed Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that they received information from locals that a leopard had been spotted in the area following which they immediately sent teams to capture it.
He said that the team launched a search operation and set up a trap in the Balhama area after some local residents complained that the leopard was roaming freely and there was apprehension of it attacking humans and livestock.