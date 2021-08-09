Hajin’s sports ground lacks facilities

Hajin: The sports ground situated in the heart of Hajin town has become so dilapidated that local cricketers and footballers are angry at the administration.

“Time and again we have been assured that a sports stadium shall be given to us but nothing has been done on the ground so far,” a young local footballer said.

Players in the town said that many a time officials of the administration visited the ground and assured that the ground shall be transformed into a stadium, but the sorry state of sports infrastructure here is such that the only playground in the town lies in utter neglect.

“We have conducted exhibition matches in which we have invited high officials just to catch the attention of the administration. However all has proven futile and fruitless till date,” said Asim Aijaz, a footballer.

He added that there is also no proper drainage system in the ground and rain causes water logging, so much that “we have to clear the water with buckets.”

Abdul Ahad, a famous footballer of the area, told Kashmir Reader that the sports ground needs experts to design a way to drain out the water during rainy season.

He said that many famous cricketers and footballers across Kashmir have played at this beautiful sports ground but now it has lost all its charm.

He said that there is no lighting in the ground and the government should install flood lights so that football matches can be held at evening.

Zahid Zubair, a local footballer, said that they have been conducting football tournaments every year to keep the youth engaged with sports activities. He said that such events are organised on player’s own expenses.

“We have been demanding a sports stadium for the last many years but our pleas have fallen on deaf ears. Now, the Deputy Commissioner Bandipora and the Secretary Sports Council have both assured that our demand would be fulfilled very soon,” he said.

“The sports ground Hajin has no basic facilities like drinking water, dressing room, washroom, etc. Government must take notice and grant us at least a mini sports stadium,” said Mufti Jameel Farooq, a local.

“Sports are very important especially in this era when sedentary lifestyle has caused countless diseases,” Jameel said

The locals have appealed to the Deputy Commissioner Bandipora to intervene personally and announce a sports stadium in Hajin.

Secretary Sports Council Nuzhat Gul while speaking to Kashmir Reader said that the sports ground in Hajin would be upgraded very soon.

He said that the ground will be maintained properly and drinking water will be made available as also a dressing room for players very soon.

