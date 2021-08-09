Director Extension SKAUST-K visits KVK Anantnag  

Srinagar: Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi Director Extension along with Associate Director Animal Science and Deputy Director training visited KVK Anantnag on Mknday for inauguration of 7 days skill training programme (STRY) in collaboration with MANAGE Hyderbad.

The programme has been initiated for rural girls to impart training in cutting and stitching. The said programme was coordinated by KVK Anatnag. The inaugural session started with welcome address by Programme Coordinator KVK Anantnag. The master trainers will impart training to the rural girls in the district itself in order to upgrade their skill in this profession. The pre evaluation session of the participants was conducted in order to evaluate their level of skill before the start of the training. The participants were selected after the prior advertisement in the newspaper.

Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi Director Extension in his address mentioned the importance and need of cutting and stitching for the welfare of the rural girls. He stressed on development of boutiques and other tailoring centers through which they can generate employment and create income avenues for themselves and other rural girls.

Thereafter, Director Extension also inaugurated an entrepreneurial unit of vermi compost. The said unit was established after completion of training by the particular entrepreneur under STRY for the rural youth in year 2021. Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi congratulated the entrepreneur for setting up of the income generating unit on modern lines. He assured the entrepreneur of all help in marketing of his product. Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi along with the team of scientists also monitored the FLD’s of paddy in the nearby village of Anantnag where SR3 and SR4 varieties have been planted. Director extension appreciated the role of KVK Anantnag in guiding the farmers for adopting innovative technologies/ practices for augmentation of their income.

