2 JKAS Officers Given Additional Charge

Srinagar: Government on Tuesday assigned additional charge to two JKAS officers in the interest of administration.

According to an order issued here, Rajinder Singh (JKAS), Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Recovery, Jammu headquartered at Jammu, has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Central), Jammu, in addition his own duties, till further orders.

Shahnaz Akhter (JKAS), Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Appeal-I, Jammu, shall hold the charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Appeal-II, Jammu, in addition to her own duties, till further orders, the order, a copy of which lies with GNS, adds. (GNS)

