Srinagar: Leopard caught in Balhama by wildlife team

Pampore: The Wildlife Department in Khrew on Sunday morning caught a leopard alive in Balhama area of Srinagar district.

Wildlife officials told Kashmir Reader that a leopard was captured alive by a team of wildlife experts from Range Office Khrew in Balhama area.

Wildlife Range Officer Khrew Khursheed Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that they received information from locals that leapord had been spotted in the area following which they sent their teams to capture it.

He said that the team already launched a search operation and laid a trap in Balhama area after local residents complained that leopard was roaming freely in the residential areas, posing danger to their lives and livestock.

The leopard was captured without causing injury to anyone and was shifted to Dachigam Wildlife Sanctuary.

Wildlife officials Range Khrew and Police Pampore on late Saturday night launched a joint search operation to trap a leopard sighting near Court Complex in Saffron town Pampore, officials told Kashmir Reader.

We received a call about the presence of the leopard near court complex Tachibagh, Pampore around 11:45 pm and rushed rescue teams with tranquillizer guns and, Wildlife officials told Kashmir Reader.

He said police parties from Pampore Police Station also joined the rescue operation.

