NIA raids underway at residences of JeI members in J&K

Srinagar : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday morning conducted raids at several locations in Jammu and Kashmir including Srinager, Ganderbal, Achabal, Shopain, Bandipora, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri and other areas, in connection with a new case registered by them.

An official said, that the NIA sleuths along with J&K Police and CRPF, conducted raids at the residences of members of Jamaat-e-Islami, an organization which

was banned by the central government in 2019.

“The agency is carrying out searches at several locations in Jammu and Kashmir including Falah-E-Aam Trust in Nowgam Srinagar and the homes of members of banned Jamaat-e-Islami organization,” he said.

He said that the NIA has registered a new case against the organization.

The official further said that the raids started in multiple locations in the wee hours today and were still underway.

