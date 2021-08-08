Ceiling on limited number of people permitted to attend indoor, outdoor gatherings to be relaxed on Independence Day: Govt

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday said that the maximum number of people permitted to attend any outdoor and indoor gathering shall be limited to 25, however, the ceiling shall be temporarily be relaxed on August 15 on account of Independence Day celebrations.

An order, issued by State Executive Committee (SEC) stated that the limited number of member allowed to attend indoor and outdoor gatherings shall be relaxed on August 15 in view of the Independence Day celebration, which shall be subject to Covid Appropriate Behaviour to be ensured by all district magistrates.

“The maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor/outdoor gathering shall be restricted to 25. However, this ceiling shall be temporarily relaxed on 15/08/2021 only on account of Independence Day celebrations, subject to Covid Appropriate Behaviour to be ensured by all District Magistrates,” reads the order.

The order also stated that all educational institutions shall remained closed for onsite and in-person teaching till further orders.

“All school and higher educational institutions, including coaching centers, shall continue to remain closed for onsite / in-person teaching, till further orders. However, the educational institutions are permitted to seek personal attendance of vaccinated staff/students for administrative purposes and independence day celebrations subject to limit of 25 and strict adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour,” reads the order.

It also stated that there shall be no Weekend Curfew in any district, however, night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all districts from 8 pm to 7 am—(KNO)

