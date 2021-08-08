Al-Badr militant killed in Budgam, another arrested

Srinagar: A militant from Pulwama affiliated with Al-Badr was killed in an encounter with government forces in Budgam district on Saturday, while another militant, a native of Khrew, escaped cordon but was arrested in Pulwama, police said.

The forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Mochuwa area of Budgam, following inputs about the presence of ultras there, a police official said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said another militant who had escaped from the encounter site was arrested from the Khrew area of Pulwama district.

He was taken from Mochuwa to Khrew, a distance of nearly 20 kilometres, by a truck driver, who has also been arrested, Kumar said.

A pistol and a grenade were found in the truck, he added.

A police statement said that “Acting on a specific information generated by Budgam Police about presence of militants in Mochwa Chadoora area of Budgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 50RR and 181BN CRPF in the said area.

“During the search operation as the presence of militants got ascertained they were given opportunity to surrender, however, instead of surrendering they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist of proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. He has been identified as Shakir Bashir Dar son of Bashir Ahmad Dar resident of Goripora, Awantipora.”

The police statement said that as per police records, the killed militant was was earlier working as an associate with LeT and joined Al-Badr recently. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 01 AK-rifle with 02 Magazines, 32 rounds, 1 Chinese pistol with 02 Magazines, 16 rounds, 01 Bagpack and 01 Pouch were recovered from the site of encounter, the police stated.

“While the said operation was in progress, it was learnt that while laying cordon another militant had managed to escape from the encounter site and the information was shared with Awantipora Police. Awantipora Police while developing the lead further launched a cordon and search operation in Mantaqi Colony Khrew area along with 50RR and 185BN CRPF. During search, the escaped terrorist was tracked down and arrested while hiding in a truck bearing registration No. JK13-2397. He has been identified as Shabir Ahmad Najar resident of Wuyan Khrew linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. The driver of the truck identified as Mohd Shafi Dar resident of Gratwani Mohalla Khrew has also been arrested. Besides, the said truck has also been seized,” the police stated.

“Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 Chinese Pistol, 01 Pistol Magazine, 07 Pistol rounds, 02 AK-Magazines, 50 AK-rounds, 01 Chinese grenade, 5Kgs IED (destroyed on spot) were also recovered from the site,” the police statement added.

With inputs from PTI

