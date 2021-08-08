83 new Covid cases in Kashmir, 59 in Jammu

Srinagar: No Covid related death took place in the last 24 hours in J&K while 142 fresh Covid cases were detected in this period, the official daily bulletin reported on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 83 were reported in Kashmir Division and 59 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Srinagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases, with 36, while Jammu district reported 15 new cases.

The bulletin said that 136 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 49 from Jammu Division and 87 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1410 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 36 new cases and currently has 345 active cases, with 30 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 3 new cases and currently has 119 active cases, with 19 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 13 new cases and currently has 79 active cases, with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 9 new cases and currently has 52 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 7 new cases and currently has 36 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported zero new cases and has 32 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 5 new cases and has 47 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 7 new cases and has 72 active cases with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 3 new cases and has 38 active cases with 1 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 6 active cases with 1 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 15 new cases, Udhampur 8, Rajouri 6, Doda 16, Kathua zero, Kishtwar 7, Samba zero, Poonch 3, Ramban 2, and Reasi 2.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print