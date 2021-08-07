Fresh Firing Resumes In Woods Of Thanmandi Rajouri

Jammu:A day after two militants were killed, fresh firing resumed in woods of Thanmandi in Rajouri district on Saturday, officials said.

A police office said that after two militants were killed on August 7, searches were continuing in the remote village of Pangai, which is in a forested area of Thanmandi. “Fresh firing resumed this afternoon,” the officer said.

A joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Indian Army and police based on specific intelligence inputs, officials said.

During the operation on Friday, a fierce gun fight took place with two militants who were later killed, they said. The identity of the slain militants was yet to be established.

A police spokesman said that two AK 47 rifles with 7 magazines, four grenades and some pouches besides packets of medicine were recovered from possession of the two killed militants. (GNS)

