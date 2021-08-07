Fresh Firing Resumes In Woods Of Thanmandi Rajouri

By on No Comment

 

 

Jammu:A day after two militants were killed, fresh firing resumed in woods of Thanmandi in Rajouri district on Saturday, officials said.

 

A police office said  that after two militants were killed on August 7, searches were continuing in the remote village of Pangai, which is in a forested area of Thanmandi. “Fresh firing resumed this afternoon,” the officer said.

 

A joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Indian Army and police based on specific intelligence inputs, officials said.

 

During the operation on Friday, a fierce gun fight took place with two militants who were later killed, they said. The identity of the slain militants was yet to be established.

 

A police spokesman said that two AK 47 rifles with 7 magazines, four grenades and some pouches besides packets of medicine were recovered from possession of the two killed militants. (GNS)

Fresh Firing Resumes In Woods Of Thanmandi Rajouri added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.