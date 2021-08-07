Cop killed as suspected militants attack police party in Kulgam

Kulgam:A cop was killed after suspected militants on Saturday evening attacked a police party in Pombay area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

An official said that a police party was attacked by suspected militants in Pombay area, in which one policeman was injured.

He said that the injured policeman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

He added that whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. The deceased cop has been identified as constable Nisar Ahmad.

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha was scheduled to visit Kulgam district tomorrow—(KNO)

