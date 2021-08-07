Budgam Encounter : 01 militant killed, 01 AK-47 and a pistol recovered, searches on

Srinagar:A militant has been killed in a Pre-dawn gunfight in Manchowa area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Saturday.

Officials sources said that during firefight one militant has been killed so far. However identity of the slain militant couldn’t be established as of now.

As per the sources the slain militant is believed to be newly recruited, one AK-47 and a pistol has been recovered from his possession, they said.

Earlier, Reports said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Monchuwa.

As the joint team of forces encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print