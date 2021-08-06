What has changed for good in JK? Cong asks

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Thursday asked the Centre as to what has changed for betterment of people of the erstwhile state and the nation, two years after revocation of Article 370 of the constitution.

It also said that the promise of 50,000 government jobs in three-month time and opening of private sector for jobs was a big bluff with the educated youth of J&K.

“What has changed for the benefit and betterment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, two years after the August 5, 2019 decision? Instead, J&K has lost its identity, rights and protection available to its residents, which are available in various other states in the country too, in one or other form, former minister and J&K Congress vice president, Raman Bhalla told reporters here.

“The militant activities continue to be increasing and terrorism is spreading its tentacles to Jammu region as well, he claimed.

The Congress leader also said that local traders, contractors, businessmen and transporters were losing business to outside residents, especially in Jammu region.

The refusal to restore statehood so far itself indicates that things have not normalised in the region , he said.

“All claims and adjectives used to disband and downgrade the historical state into UTs have proved to be a failed experiment. People are yearning for statehood with protection for land and jobs to the residents, Bhalla added.

PTI

