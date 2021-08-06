Rajouri Encounter: Two militants killed, Ops on, Say Officials

Rajouri: Two militants have been killed in an ongoing gunfight that broke out between militants and security forces in Thanamandi area of Rajouri district on Friday morning, officials said here.

An official said that two militants have been killed, while the operation was going in the area.

Earlier, IGP Jammu on its official Twitter handle had said that encounter has started between militants and security forces.

“Contact with terrorists established at Thanamandi #Rajouri. #Police and #Army on the spot,” IGP Jammu had Tweeted—(KNO)

