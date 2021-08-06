Of 90 new cases in Kashmir, 42 in Srinagar

Srinagar: One Covid patient, from Rajouri district, lost his life while 128 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 90 were reported in Kashmir Division and 38 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Srinagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases, with 42, while Jammu district reported 4 new cases.

The bulletin said that 83 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 10 from Jammu Division and 73 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1358 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 42 new cases and currently has 337 active cases, with 36 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 2 new cases and currently has 137 active cases, with 11 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 9 new cases and currently has 79 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 7 new cases and currently has 48 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 9 new cases and currently has 33 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 2 new cases and has 37 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 4 new cases and has 30 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 9 new cases and has 71 active cases with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 6 new cases and has 27 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 6 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 4 new cases, Udhampur 10, Rajouri 5, Doda 6, Kathua zero, Kishtwar 6, Samba zero, Poonch 4, Ramban zero, and Reasi 3

