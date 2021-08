Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: A BSC Nursing student suffered injuries after an Oxygen Cylinder exploded at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura on Friday.

Official sources said that a BSC Nursing student identified as

Rumana suffered injury in her right hand after an Oxygen Cylinder exploded at SKIMS Soura.

They said that the injured suffered minor injuries and is stable—(KNO)

