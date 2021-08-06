In a first, J&K admin all set to rename Govt schools after slain forces’ personnel in Jammu’s 10 districts

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir’s administration is set to rename government schools in the name of security forces in ten districts of Jammu region who lost their lives in line of duty.

In this regard, a communiqué was issued by the deputy director of Divisional Commissioner Jammu.

“In this regard, as per the instruction received by the higher authority, I am directed to request Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of ten districts of Jammu division to identify such government schools in villages, municipal wards of the district that can be named after our Martyrs from Police, Army and Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPFs),” it reads.

The deputy director of Divisional Commissioner said, “A Committee shall be constituted at district level to prepare such details after due verification.”

He said, “Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), DPO or AC Panchayat representative of Army etcetera can be included in the committee to finalize the list at district level.”

“The list shall be forwarded by Deputy Commissioners to divisional commissioner’s office by or by or before August-5,” the communiqué reads.

Earlier, the government had directed the students to write essays on the contribution of freedom fighters and unsung heroes of Jammu and Kashmir for a national level creative writing competition.

The officer on special duty to Director School Education Kashmir in a communiqué had said that he was instructed to pass the directions to all government Head of Institutions (HoIs) to launch an essay writing competition in all districts on the topic contribution of freedom fighters and unsung heroes—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print