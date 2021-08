Ganderbal: An Army man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself to death inside an army camp in Mansbal area of Centeral Kashmiri’s Ganderbal on Friday.

Official sources said that the army man of HQ Bn 207 Army Unit committed suicide by hanging himself inside the camp.

They further said that investigation has been started to ascertain the reasons as to why he took this extreme step—(KNO)

