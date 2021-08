Srinagar,:Suspected militants hurled a grenade on Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at Mahjoor Nagar in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Thrusday.

A senior Police said that militants attacked SSB Dcoy 14 BN at Mehjoor Nagar with a grenade, however the grenade missed the target and exploded on roadside. In this incident no loss of life or injury has been reported.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(GNS)

