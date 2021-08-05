DGP visits north, south Kashmir to review security

Srinagar: Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh on Wednesday visited North Kashmir Range Baramulla and South Kashmir Range Anantnag where he held back-to-back meetings with top officers of Army, CRPF and Police. He reviewed the security scenario in both the Ranges. He also inaugurated the renovated conference hall at DPL Baramulla.

Accompanied by Spl DG CID J&K R R Swain and IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, the DGP first visited Baramulla and later in the afternoon visited Anantnag. At Baramulla, the DGP was received by DIG, North Kashmir, Sujit Kumar, DIG CRPF Ameesh Sarohi and other officers. At Anantnag he was received by DIG South Kashmir Abdul Jabbar and other senior officers.

While addressing these meetings, the DGP directed the officers to plug all communication gaps so that the detailed security arrangements made and directions passed to all the districts and formations are implemented in letter and spirit. He directed for enhanced security through coordination between all the forces on ground as terrorists and their masters are desperate to do any mischief. Stressing for strengthening security grid, the DGP said “our efforts should be resolute and specific giving no room to any complacency”. Proactive measures have to be taken to ensure peace and order, DGP added.

Stressing for increased patrolling, the DGP said all the OGWs and anti-national elements should be kept under check to foil their nefarious attempts. He directed the officers to be extra cautious and alert to thwart any anti national activity. He said that CCTV cameras be installed at all Naka points and also on police vehicles to keep surveillance on all the crimes and violent acts. He directed for preparations of contingency plans to meet any challenge or situation. He emphasized upon the officers to increase Naka checking and night domination to foil all ill intentions of the terrorists and their masters.

The DGP directed to keep strict watch on all the rogue elements and stressed for tracing and tracking the anti national elements on social media. He said that propaganda-mongers from across the border and within are spreading misinformation through social media platforms to instigate the youth and create disturbance here. He stressed for counter propaganda measures at different levels.

At Anantnag, the meeting was attended by Sector Commander 1 sector RR, Brig Vijay Mahadevan, DIG SKR, Shri Abdul Jabbar, DIG CRPF, Anantnag Shri O.P Uphaday, SSP Anantnag Shri Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, SSP Awantipora Shri Mohammad Yousif, and Commandants of IRP/AP of South Kashmir Range. SSP Shopian, SSP Pulwama and SSP Kulgam attended the meeting through video conferencing.

