Anantnag man electrocuted to death in Srinagar

Anantnag: A man from Shangus area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district died due to electrocution in Srinagar, official said on Thursday.

An official said that the man identified as Mohammad Jawaad Bhat son of Ali Mohammad Bhat, a resident of Nowgam Shangus was electrocuted while he was repairing a motor in Srinagar.

“He died on the spot,” the official said, adding that he was working in a private company.

He said Bhat’s body was taken to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities before it was handed over to the family—(KNO)

