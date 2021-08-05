20 fresh cases in a day in Leh

Leh: Ladakh has recorded a sudden increase in coronavirus cases with 20 fresh infections being reported in a day, officials said.

All the 20 cases reported on Tuesday were from Leh.

The fresh infections took the case tally in the union territory to 20,365 and the number of active cases stood at 71 — four in Kargil and 67 in Leh — officials said.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths — 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil — since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. A total of 20,087 patients have recovered till date.

Since July 21, daily COVID-19 cases reported in the union territory were in single digit except on August 1 when 10 new cases were recorded. Fourteen new cases were reported on July 21.

There was no death due to Covid in Ladakh on Tuesday.

PTI

