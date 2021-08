Srinagar: Police on Wednesday warned action against those circulating “fake tweet attributed to Syed Ali Shah Geelani, calling for strike on August 5 and 15,” in Jammu and Kashmir.

” As per family sources of SAS Geelani,the tweet is fake and issued by someone from Pakistan.Police is taking action against those who are circulating it to instigate violence. Case FIR under relevant sections of ULA(P)stands registered in Police station Budgam,” police said in a tweet.(GNS)

