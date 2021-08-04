NIA raids residences of two individuals in Bandipora’s Chittibandey

Bandipora: The National Investigation Agency along with Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday raided residences of two individuals in Chittibanday village of North kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Official sourcessaid that NIA along with police team raided residences of Muzamil Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat and Waqar Ahmad Lone son of Ghulam Mohammad Lone-both the residents of Chittibanday.

They said that during the raid NIA also detained Muzamil and his father Ghulam Hassan Bhat for questioning.

They said that the other individual Waqar is already under custody in a case FIR No. 30/2020 under section 18, 23, 39 ULA(P) act registered at police station Aragam.

The officials said that Waqar has been accused of working as an OGW for ISJK militant outfit—(KNO)

