Masoodi seeks hassle free movement on NH 44 from Rajnath

New Delhi: J&K National Conference MP Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday and apprised him of the immense hardship faced by people travelling by private and public transport from Anantnag and other towns on NH and NH-44 to Srinagar due to frequent halts enforced by security forces, a statement by the MP’s office said.

The statement said that Masoodi informed the minister that students and employees commuting daily to Srinagar and patients travelling to healthcare centres end up spending twice the normal time on the travel because of frequent blockades, most of the times unwanted, in the name of movement of SF convoys.

Masoodi demanded that traffic regulations need to be rationalized so that there are minimum disruptions in traffic movement and least inconvenience is caused to general public. He pointed out that in some cases avoidable mishaps were reported because of long disruptions.

Masoodi also brought to notice of the minister problems faced by the estate holders/ lessors of the lands in occupation of armed forces due to non-payment of rent at revised rates. He invited attention of the minister to commutations addressed by the Principal Home and other officers to the MoD in this regard. He sought intervention of the minister to bring respite and relief to the affected farmers. Masoodi reiterated his request for speeding up work on AIIMS Awantipura.

