Cop, civilian injured in militant attack in Khanyar

Srinagar: A policeman and a civilian were injured when militants attacked a police party in Khanyar area of Srinagar on Tuesday, officials said.

A police spokesman said that at around 6.15 pm, militants fired upon a police party near Sheeraz Chowk Khanyar, injuring a policeman and a civilian who were immediately shifted to hospital for treatment.

The injured policeman has been identified as Constable Abdul Waheed, posted at Police Station Khanyar, while the injured civilian has been identified as Ishtiyaq Ahmad Bazaz, son of Ghulam Mohammad Bazaz of Nowshera Srinagar.

“The condition of both the injured is stated to be stable,” the police spokesman said in a statement.

He said police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. “Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which led to this incident,” he said, adding, “The area has been cordoned off and search in the area is going on.”

(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print