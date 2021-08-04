70 cases each in Jammu, Kashmir, 3 deaths in Jammu

Srinagar: Three Covid patients, one from Rajouri and two from Doda district, lost their life while 140 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 70 were reported in Kashmir Division and 70 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Srinagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases, with 21, while Jammu district reported 11 new cases.

The bulletin said that 98 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 38 from Jammu Division and 60 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1293 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 21 new cases and currently has 324 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 7 new cases and currently has 147 active cases, with 1 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 5 new cases and currently has 76 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 4 new cases and currently has 48 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 15 new cases and currently has 32 active cases, with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 2 new cases and has 37 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 4 new cases and has 13 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 9 new cases and has 58 active cases with 15 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 2 new cases and has 30 active cases with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new cases and currently has 8 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 11 new cases, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 19, Doda 15, Kathua 1, Kishtwar 2, Samba zero, Poonch 2, Ramban 5, and Reasi 12.

