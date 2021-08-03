Pak militant Babar Ali killed in Bandipora Encounter

Srinagar:A top LeT militant Babar Ali was killed in a gunfight in Chandaji area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the slain militant of today’s encounter was part of same group who were killed on 24th July in Shokbaba forest.

The slain militant has been identified as Babar Ali of Ugada district of Punjab, Pakistan. After his escape in Shokbaba Gunfight, he was being continously tracked and was engaged today, IGP added.

It’s pertinent to mention that three LeT militants including Sariq Altaf Baba of Bandipora who ex-filtrated in 2018 were killed in a gunfight on 24th July in Bandipora.

Earlier today, a joint by a team of Police, Army’s 26 Assam and CRPF launched cordon and search operation in the area. As the joint team intensified the search operation, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering off an encounter.(GNS)

