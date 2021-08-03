Militant killed in Bandipora encounter, search ops on

Bandipora: An unidentified militant has been killed in the ongoing encounter that broke out between militants and security forces in Dard Gund locality of Chandaji in North kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday morning.

A senior police officer said , that a Joint team of security forces launched a cordon and search operation after “specific inputs” about the presence of militants in Dard Gund area of Chandaji.

“As the security forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter,” he said, adding that an unidentified militant has been killed, while search operation was going on.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir police in a Tweet also confirmed that an unidentified militant has been killed and search operation was going on in the area—(KNO)

