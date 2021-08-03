Just 6 instances of ceasefire violations along LoC, IB since India-Pak agreement in February

New Delhi: Only six incidents of ceasefire violations have been reported ever since India and Pakistan agreed in February to observe all pacts related to cross-border firings along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said as many as 5,133 incidents of ceasefire violations were reported in 2020; 3,479 in 2019; and 2,140 in 2018.

In written reply to a question, Rai said following scheduled talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan over hotline, a joint statement was issued on February 25, 2021 in which both India and Pakistan agreed to the strict observance of all agreements, understandings and ceasefire along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from the February 24-25 midnight 2021.

While there were 380 incidents of ceasefire violations in January and 278 in February, there was not a single incident of ceasefire violation in March, just one in April, three in May and two in June.

The minister said immediate and effective retaliation by the Indian Army and the BSF personnel is carried out during instances of unprovoked firings and ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB).

Rai said the government’s consistent position has been that India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan and is committed to addressing issues, if any, bilaterally and peacefully in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence.

The onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere by taking credible, verifiable and irreversible action to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross-border terrorism against India in any manner.

India and Pakistan continue to maintain regular channels of communication through the respective High Commissions and other established mechanisms, he said.

The minister also said that according to reports, representatives of various political parties in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed the joint statement and several countries have issued statements welcoming the development as an important and positive step.

