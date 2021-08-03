Gold slips by Rs 31; silver tumbles Rs 372



New Delhi, Aug 3 Gold prices in the national capital dipped marginally by Rs 31 to Rs 46,891 per 10 grams on Tuesday, in line with weak global trends and on rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,922 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled Rs 372 to Rs 66,072 per kg, from Rs 66,444 per kg in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee opened on a flat note and inched 4 paise higher to 74.30 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday.

“Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi fell by Rs 31 in line with weak COMEX (New York-based commodity exchange) gold prices and rupee appreciation,” according to HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,810 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.34 per ounce.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print