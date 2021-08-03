Abandoned rice cookers on Gulmarg road create bomb scare

BUDGAM: Rice cookers found dumped along the Gulmarg road put the police and other agencies on high alert on Monday and sparked panic in the area as the police sought assistance of the bomb disposal squad, which found nothing suspicious in the cookers.
According to Budgam police, on Monday morning they found four abandoned rice cookers at Agrikalan on the busy Srinagar-Gulmarg road.
Following this, police said, the area was sanitised and police took the help of trained personnel from the bomb disposal squad to check the cookers.
A police statement said that the rice cookers were checked by the bomb disposal squad of Budgam Police but all the four rice cookers were found to be empty.
“Apparently the rice cookers seem to be stolen property abandoned by thieves,” the police statement said.
BUDGAM: Rice cookers found dumped along the Gulmarg road put the police and other agencies on high alert on Monday and sparked panic in the area as the police sought assistance of the bomb disposal squad, which found nothing suspicious in the cookers.