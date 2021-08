Rajouri: The traffic movement on Mughal Road was suspended on Monday morning after a landslide near Poshana area of Surankote in Poonch district.

Officials said that the road got closed after landslide occurred near Poshana today morning, following which traffic movement was suspended on both sides.

They said that the road clearance operations were in progress to resume traffic on the road—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print