Father of Moazum Mohammad laid To Rest. KEA, KTMF condoles the demise.

Srinagar: Kashmir Traders & Manufacturers Federation(KTMF) on Monday expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of father of Journalist Mouzam Mohammad of Daily Kashmir Reader who breathed his last yesterday at his residence in Bemina Srinagar.

In a statement issued here, KTMF President Haji Mohammad Yaseen Khan expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul. “I on behalf of the KTMF pray to Allah Almighty to bless the departed soul with peace and give patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss,”.

Khan who also heads Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) participated in the Nimaz e Jinazah which was held late last night. He also paryed for his higest stations in Heaven and patience to the family especially Moazum Mohammad.

