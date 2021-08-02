Father of KR Bureau Chief Moazum Mohamamd passes away

SRINAGAR: Kashmir Reader expresses its heartfelt condolences to its Bureau Chief Moazum Muhammad on the demise of his father Ghulam Nabi Bhat who passed away on Sunday. His Namaz-e-Jinaza was offered in the evening and was later laid to rest at Fakir Malguzar Waniyar.
Deeply saddened at the demise, the management and staff of Kashmir Reader pray that the Almighty Allah gives the best place in Jannah to the deceased and give courage to the family to bear this loss.
The Kashmir Press Club has also expressed its heartfelt condolences to Moazum Mohammad. The Jammu Kashmir Civil Society Forum Chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani and President Kashmir Trade Alliance Ajaz Ahmad Shahdar expressed their condolences.
