Altaf Bukhari censures J&K administration for denying passports, jobs to Kashmiri youth

SRINAGAR: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday censured the J&K administration for its recent order denying security clearance for passport and other government services to those who are involved in stone pelting and law and order cases.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari said that such arbitrary decisions will only push the youth into further alienation and are counter-productive for the peace and reconciliation process in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are undergoing a process of reconciliation wherein it is intended to absorb everyone who earlier on felt alienated or disenchanted. The latest order is totally in contradiction to the promises and vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister and Union Home Minister who envisages a better and prosperous future for the people of J&K especially its promising youth,” he said.

Bukhari said that two clashing directions cannot yield the desired results and police should have focused more on a soft approach through counseling rather than impeding the avenues of the youth who have immense potential and desire to be brought into the mainstream.

“The constitution of India gives an ample chance to everyone to mend their faults. There are many cases wherein people have been booked for the first time under the law and order charges. Don’t they deserve a second chance? This impatient obduracy to finish off their careers is definitely not in the national interest but rather it appears to be a conspiracy to fuel a new controversy in Kashmir,” he remarked.

Bukhari urged the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha to take a serious cognizance of this pressing matter that has enough potential to disturb the peace and stability in J&K while the current efforts are focused on to involve people in the mainstream activities.

“Keeping the changing political scenario of J&K into consideration, people thought that the FIRs would be withdrawn against the youth who are the first time offenders. But such mindless and unwarranted decisions tantamount to rubbing salt to the injuries. I earnestly hope that the government will revisit this decision in the public and national interest and will not allow divisive policies to start a regressive trend in J&K,” he said.

