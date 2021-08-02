04 Suspicious Rice Cookers found on Srinagar-Gulmarg roadside,

Srinagar: Police on Monday said that four empty rice cookers were found in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

In a statement , the police said that today morning 04 rice cookers were found at Agrikalan (Srinagar-Gulmarg roadside) in suspect circumstances.

The statement further stated that the rice cookers were checked by Bomb Disposal Squad of Police Budgam but all the four rice cookers were found empty.

Apparently the rice cookers seem to be stolen property abandoned by thieves, reads the statement.(GNS)

