‘Top Jaish militant involved in Lethpora fidayeen attack’ killed in encounter

Srinagar: An encounter that ensued after a joint team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation on Saturday in a forested area between Namibian and Marsar area, the Dachigam forest area, which falls under the jurisdiction of police station Khrew in Pulwama district, ended with the killing of what police described as the “top most” militant of Jash-e-Mohammad, an “IED expert” who was among the main accused in the Lethpora fidayeen attack on Feb 14, 2019, that killed 40 CRPF troops.

Another militant, who has not yet been identified, was killed in the encounter in the forest area of Nagberan Tarsar, police said.

“Top most Pakistani (militant) affiliated with JeM Lamboo killed in today’s encounter. Identification of second (militant) is being ascertained,” the JK Police said in a tweet.

“Congratulations to Army & Awantipora Police: IGP Kashmir,” the police added.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that Lamboo was involved in many cases. “He was an IED expert and we were after him for a long time,” he added.

The police in a statement said, “On a specific input generated by police regarding presence of militants in the forest area of Namibian and Marsar, general area of Dachigam forest, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Awantipora Police and Army in the said area.

“During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the joint search party, which retaliated, leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter two terrorists were killed. One of the killed terrorists has been identified as top most Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Ismal Alvi @Lamboo @Adnan, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM. However, the identification of the other killed terrorist is being ascertained.”

The statement added, “As per police records, the killed terrorist Mohammad Ismal Alvi @Lamboo was A++ categorized terrorist and figured among the list of most wanted terrorists operating in the valley. He was a highly trained terrorist especially expert in making of IED. He was instrumental in planning and executing terror attacks on security establishments and civilian killings of which several terror crime cases have already been registered against him. He was the mastermind and main accused in the February 2019 Lethpora Fidayeen attack. He was also involved in the killing of SPO Fayaz Ahmed, his wife and daughter in Tral, recently.

“Moreover, the killed terrorist was a close associate of terrorist Abdul Rehman @ Fauji @ Idrees Bhai R/o Multan Pakistan who alongwith 02 local associates were killed in an encounter at Kangan Pulwama on 03-06-2020. He was trying to re-establish and strengthen JeM terror outfit and utilize Awantipora especially Kakpora and Pampore area of Pulwama as a hot bed.

“It is pertinent to mention that terrorist Mohammad Ismal Alvi @Lamboo was closely associated with Jaish chief terrorist Masood Azhar and had infiltrated into this side of Kashmir in the year 2017 through Sakargadh Sector. He had also visited several training camps of JeM in Afghanistan and Pakistan. He has earlier escaped from many encounters/cordon & search operations including at Doniwari Chadoora Budgam on 04/03/2020, Parigam Jagir Pulwama on 19/11/2020 & Kalenvan, Bijbehara Anantnag on 07/07/2021.”

The police statement said that there were 19 accused in the Lethpora terror attack case, out of which 7 including Adil Dar, Mudasir Khan, Umar Farooq, Kamran, Qari Yasir, Sajjad Bhat and today Mohd Ismal Alvi @ Lamboo had been killed in encounters, 7 have been arrested, and 5 are still absconding.

In a joint press conference, Corps Cmdr 15 corps, IGP Kashmir and GoC VF congratulated the joint teams of Police and Army.

