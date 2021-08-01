Handicrafts designs now just a click away

SRINAGAR: Kashmir Carpets and Kani Shawls are known for their exquisite designs and intricate workmanship. Over the period of time some World class masterpieces have been created particularly during the Mughal-Afghan and Sikh-Dogra period. Some of these masterpieces are displayed in renowned museums across the world.

In order to consolidate this legacy and create a design bank, a design studio has been set up in the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT) Bagh-i-Ali Mardan Khan, Srinagar utilizing software’s like Ned Graphics and NAQASH (Kashmir). These software’s have helped to digitize the age old traditional Talim and generation of digitized Talim in Carpets and Kani Shawls. Another such facility to support the artisans/weavers of Kani segment has been set up at School of Designs, Kashmir Haat Srinagar wherein a Design node has been set up by the Department of Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir.

The designer studio has the ability to resize any design, change the color scheme and modification of forms and features in any design. The design studio also has the ability to convert photograph into digitized Talim which can be utilized by artisans and weavers for creation are new patterns and master pieces. The IICT provides this service to weavers and artisans at subsidized rates. With respect to Kani designs the rates range from Rs 500/- to Rs 1200/- per sq.ft. and for the Carpet designs the rate ranges from Rs 250/- to Rs2000/- per sq.ft.

To make this facility available to maximum number of artisan/weaver community and other interested persons, the Department of Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir has set up another design node at School of Designs, Kashmir Haat Srinagar that will support Kani Designs.In this behalf , a meeting was held today wherein Director IICT, and representatives from the Pashmina Testing lab and SOD were also present.

Weavers, Artisans, Manufacturers and Exporters can avail this facility by approaching IICT camps located at Bagh-i- Ali Mardan Khan Srinagar or for the Kani segment they can visit SOD Srinagar.

