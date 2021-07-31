South Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Pulwama

Srinagar: Gunfight has started between militants and security forces in forest area of Nagberan Tarsar of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

 

Reports said that a joint team of Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in Nagberan.

 

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

 

A senior police officer also confirmed  about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

 

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)

