Marsar encounter: Two militants killed, search on

Pulwama: Two militants have been killed in an encounter between government forces and militants in forest area of Namibian and Marsar on Sunday morning.

A senior police officer said that two militants have been killed while as the search operation is on in the area.

“Exact location of #encounter is between Namibian & Marsar, general area #Dachigam forest. 02 unidentified militants killed. Army and Police on job. Search is still going on.” Kashmir Zone police tweeted.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter—(KNO)

