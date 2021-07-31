J&K Cong chief calls BJP power hungry

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Congress president G A Mir on Thursday lashed out at the BJP, claiming that the ruling party has proved that their only agenda is power by hook or by crook and can go to any extent to hobnob with anyone.

He said the BJP must explain its role in sharing power with the same forces whom it opposed ideologically and used to term them as anti-national and pro-Pakistan.

The BJP has proved that their only agenda is power by hook or by crook and for this goal it can go to any extent and hobnob with anyone, Mir said addressing the inaugural session of the J&K Youth Congress leadership training camp here.

The BJP leadership must explain the role of their party in sharing power with the same forces, whom they opposed ideologically and used to term them anti national and pro Pakistani, Mir said in an apparent reference to the previous BJP-PDP government.

He said the hollow, cheap and abusive vocabulary of BJP leaders cannot help it to regain lost confidence as people have realised that BJP is the most power hungry party that indulges in false, misleading and divisive modes to fulfil its goal.

Accusing the BJP of creating a wedge and division in society, Mir said the Congress has a glorious history of struggle and sacrifices for the nation.

Without identifying anyone, Mir said certain senior leaders of the BJP are either unaware of the history of the nation and the historical role and sacrifices of Congress leadership or deliberately spreading misinformation and disinformation for vested interest that needs to be rejected and condemned by each thinking person in civilised society.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print