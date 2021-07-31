IED Recovery Case: NIA conducts raids at 14 locations in J&K

By on No Comment

 

 

Srinagar: National Investigating Agency (NIA) Saturday said that it’s men were conducting raids at 14 locations in J&K in connection with the two separate IED recovery cases.

 

An NIA official said that NIA raids are going in J&K in connection with two separate cases. “One is IED recovered in jammu on 27.06.2021 Rc -04/2021 and the other one is Lashker-e-Mustafa case,” he said.

 

The official said that raids are going on at 14 locations in J&K including Shopian, Anantnag, Banihal in Kashmir, besides, Sunjwan and Jammu—(KNO)

IED Recovery Case: NIA conducts raids at 14 locations in J&K added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.