IED Detected, Defused On Rajouri-Poonch Highway

Poonch; An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was detected and defused on Rajouri- Poonch highway on Saturday, officials said.

They said IED weighing about 3 kilograms was concealed in a milk utensil and was found between Bathuni and Dalogra on Rajouri-Poonch highway. Subsequent to the detection of the IED, the traffic was suspended and was later restored after the device was defused without any damage to life or property.

“Information was received in the early hours from reliable sources about suspicious movement in the areas of Bathuni and Dalogra. A joint search operation was immediately launched by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the areas,” a police officer said.

“During the cordon and search operation, the search party detected an improvised explosive device, which was subsequently defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad of the Police,” the officer said, adding, “Further search of the areas is underway.”

He said a case (FIR No. 514/2021) under section 3/4 of the Indian Explosives Act and 120B IPC at Police Station Rajouri and investigation has been initiated. (GNS)

