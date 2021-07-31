Help victims of cloudbursts: HC judges

SRINAGAR: Responding swiftly to the reports of cloud bursts in some districts of UTs of J&K and Ladakh, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Executive Chairman, Ladakh Legal Services Authority today ordered constitution of Core Groups by the DLSAs of Kishtwar, Bandipora and Kargil respectively under “NALSA (Legal Services to Disaster Victims through Legal Services Authorities) Scheme, 2010.

The group will ensure immediate relief by government and NGOs besides coordinating with different departments in regard to supervision of distribution of relief materials among the victims.

The Core group would also supervise the construction of temporary shelters for victims at safer

places, monitoring availability of food, medicine and drinking water besides supervision of restoration of cattle chatters. The core group would also conduct a legal awareness programme in relief camps, besides setting up Village Legal Care and Support Center in affected areas on a temporary basis for the victims.

The group would provide assistance for rehabilitation, care and future education of orphaned children, mitigation of problems related to insurance policies, assistance in bank loans for restarting the lost business and avocations, arrangement of Psychiatrist counseling for victims who have been subjected to psychological shock and depression.

The authorities have been directed to submit a comprehensive compliance report with regard to the constitution of core groups and opening of legal care and support centers and measures taken for providing help to the victims of cloud bursts.

Agencies

