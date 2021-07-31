Grenade blast in Baramulla, 4 CRPF men, civilian injured

Baramulla: Four paramilitary CRPF personnrl and a civilian were injured in a grenade blast in Baramulla town of north Kashmir on Friday afternoon.
Police sources said that suspected militants hurled a hand grenade on a CRPF party on duty in Baramulla town near Khanpora bridge. In thr blast, four CRPF troops and a civilian received splinter injuries and they were taken to hospital.
Police sources identified the injured CRPF personnel as ASI Kisku, constable Dayananad Kumar, constable Kamlesh Singh and constable Gautam Mandal. The injured civilian was not identified as yet.
Civilian sources said that they heard the sound of a blast due to which panic gripped the locals and shopkeepers in the area.
Soon after the blast,
teams of police, army and CRPF reached the spot and launched a search operation, which continued for hours, but no one has been arrested yet.
The Baramulla police had also yet not issued any official statement in this regard.